Mayor Bill Peduto’s 11th Annual Holiday Party (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Dec. 19)

What makes a great party? Depending on who you ask, things like venue, menu, entertainment and purpose top the list. On Dec. 13, at the Children’s Museum, Pittsburgh Mayor William “Bill” Peduto held the Eleventh Annual Holiday Party. VIP Guests enjoyed music by Dayshift with cellist Jessica Fischoff, tastings by one of Pittsburgh’s newest restaurants, Sugar & Smoke, libations from Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka, East End Brewing Company, Engine House 25 Wines, Maggie’s Farm Rum and Wigle Whiskey. In the main room the party continued with a candy and dessert buffet and holiday rhythms from The Funky Fly Project and Pastor Deryck Tines & The Lemington Chorale.

Speakers included Berry Kerson, MD, who serves as a personal physician to the 14th Dalai Lama. Dr. Kerson is in Pittsburgh teaching wellness and compassion to nurses at UPMC so they can better treat patients.

Mayor Peduto said there are so many good things happening in Pittsburgh— new companies, employment opportunities and new housing choices, but there is a third of the city that has no direct path to that success. “We have the ability to put together a city that others will want to follow but we have failed if we only want to see a portion of Pittsburgh rise. No matter the neighborhood let’s find a way to work together because that’s what Pittsburghers do,” he said.

The bash was produced by Sean Gray International, Luxe Creative and Richard Parsakian.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: