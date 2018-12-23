African American candidates fill the ballot for Braddock mayor

Just after the primary election in November, the New Pittsburgh Courier asked if any Black candidates would vie to take over as the mayor of Braddock when John Fetterman is sworn in as Lt. Governor.

A month later, it’s become clear—the answer is a resounding yes.

In fact, most of the candidates are African American.

The field is comprised of four men and three women: Isaac Bunn, the 49-year-old founder of the Braddock Inclusion Project nonprofit; Chardae Jones, 29, a business analyst who co-chaired Braddock’s Community Day celebration; Rachelle Mackson, 57, a crossing guard and Americorps volunteer; Dominique Davis Sanders, 28, owner of StrictlyLuxuryHair; Rev. Sheldon Stoudemire, 56, a street minister and former U.S. Army ranger; Delia Lennon-Winstead; and 53-year-old Rankin police Officer Pedro Valles.

All were scheduled for interviews, Dec. 18, with Tina Doose, the Braddock Council President, and the two other members of the review committee, Borough Manager Deborah Brown and council Vice President Robert Parker.

“Everybody gets one shot—no pressure,” Doose told the Courier. “Then we will make our recommendations and take it from there. The candidates will get a chance to make their final pitch to council and to the community ahead of the vote.”

That vote will take place at either the Jan. 8, 2019 or Feb. 12, 2019 regular council meeting. The timing is still uncertain because Fetterman has not officially resigned.

“And we can’t appoint his replacement until he does,” Doose said. “But it will be automatic by late January, anyway.”

Reverend Stoudemire told the Courier he would be a natural choice because in a “weak mayor” municipality, the council does all the legislating and economic development work, but the mayor runs the police—and through his anti-drug, anti-violence street ministry, he’s met them all.

“I already have a rapport with them,” he said. “It really won’t change what I’m doing. I’m a team player. I’ll work with council and the police. I’m called to serve, so I’m going to serve.”

Mackson was one of the first to apply and said she’d be the best mayor because she knows everybody, but it wasn’t confirmed at Courier press time if she made her scheduled interview with the borough brass because she’s caring for her ailing mother.

“I moved here from Swissvale when I was 17, and I’m 57 now,” she said. “John did a great job but someone from here needs to pick up the slack now. He doesn’t remember when all the stores were here, and the banks were here. It’s time for the people of Braddock to fix their town.”

