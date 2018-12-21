Lincoln University, Mo., SGA President killed in shooting

The student government association president of an historically Black college in Jefferson, Mo., was killed last Tuesday in an off-campus incident.
D’Angelo Bratton-Bland, 23, was a senior at Lincoln University of Missouri and was expected to graduate from the college next year. He was majoring in elementary and special education.
“Overnight on Tuesday, Dec. 11, Lincoln University officials were made aware of an incident off campus that unfortunately resulted in the death of one of our students,” the Lincoln University of Missouri said in a statement. “That student D’Angelo Bratton-Bland was the current president of the Student Government Association. D’Angelo, a graduating senior, was the epitome of school spirit and Blue Tiger Pride and he will be sorely missed. At this time, our thoughts are with D’Angelo’s family and friends. We are hurting, but we are strong. We are Lincoln.”
Bratton-Bland’s family set up a GoFundMe account to help with the expenses of his burial. His mother died of cancer in 2016 and his siblings live in Iowa, according to the GoFundMe page that was set up on behalf of his sister Veronica Bratton.
SGA presidents of other HBCUs took to social media to express their condolences.
“On behalf of the Historical Black Colleges and Universities National Consortium of SGA Presidents, we would like to extend our deepest condolences on the death of our fellow SGA President D’Angelo Bratton-Bland of Lincoln University of Missouri,” HBCU Consortium executive director and Savannah State University SGA president Malik Bradley said in a statement. “I and the consortium will continue to keep the family and university in our thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.”
In addition to being SGA President, Bratton-Bland also served as the former SGA vice president, was a member of the Collegiate 100, Infantry Scholars Program and was a residential adviser, among other things, as stated by information shared on the GoFundMe page.
Bratton-Bland would have been the first in his family to graduate from college.
