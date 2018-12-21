DADDY’S LITTLE GIRL—Mentoring organization I Am Whole hosts its first Daughter-Daddy Day

The Grayson Center in the Hill District was the site of I Am Whole’s first Daughter-Daddy Day, Dec. 1. “This day is designated to honor our girls with an emphasis on how important a father’s presence has on their development,” said Marilyn Hornsby, I Am Whole’s founder and CEO. “Our dads demonstrate to girls how a man should treat a woman and display the protection he will always provide.”

I Am Whole (whole stands for Women Helping Others through Love and Excellence) is a Christ-centered, nonprofit mentoring organization that’s committed to reaching and empowering young women in Pittsburgh to help them transform from feelings of hopelessness to the hope of Christ.

