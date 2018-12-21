Metro
HomeMetro

An Evening with Imani Winds

6 reads
Leave a comment

IMANI WINDS—Brandon Patrick George, Monica Ellis, Jeff Scott, Mark Dover, Toyin Spellman-Diaz

Chamber Music Pittsburgh presented an evening with wind quintet Imani Winds, Nov. 26, at Carnegie Music Hall. But before the concert, students from Hope Academy of Music and the Arts in East Liberty had a chance to meet the Imani Winds members and watch a pre-concert rehearsal. The students and their families then joined the other concert attendees in enjoying the performance. Courier photographer J.L. Martello captured the meet-and-greet in pictures.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close