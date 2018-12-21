An Evening with Imani Winds

Chamber Music Pittsburgh presented an evening with wind quintet Imani Winds, Nov. 26, at Carnegie Music Hall. But before the concert, students from Hope Academy of Music and the Arts in East Liberty had a chance to meet the Imani Winds members and watch a pre-concert rehearsal. The students and their families then joined the other concert attendees in enjoying the performance. Courier photographer J.L. Martello captured the meet-and-greet in pictures.

