(TriceEdney Wire.com)—What’s next? One of the first things I heard about this week was a group of high schoolers in New Hampshire feeling okay with joining the nastiness of the person living in the White House. I guess their music was inspired by #45’s crude behavior and his entertaining a ‘gangsta’ rapper in the White House by the name of Kanye West who sings a crude song called “I Love It.” (Look online for the song and you’ll understand why our “Respect Us” campaign is critical.) It’s directed at Black women, so I guess those students thought it was okay for them to sing, “Let’s kill all the Blacks” in a racist rendition of Jingle Bells. #45 sets such a low standard!

I thought we’d heard just about everything there was about #45 and his criminal cohorts. This week alone, we’ve saw Michael Cohen get 3 years of jail time for his activities with #45 who would like to have us believe he hardly knew Mr. Cohen. He has been claiming Cohen did very little work for him. Of course, now he would have us believe Cohen did lots of stuff for him or on his behalf, which he apparently allowed and directed Cohen to handle. He says he was thinking that as a lawyer Cohen knew what he was doing. He followed that up saying even if he did those things for which Cohen has now been sentenced to 3 years in jail, that was not a violation. First, he told us he knew nothing about the payments to Stormy Daniels, and we’d have to ask Cohen about that. Guess he’s figured out he can have it both ways!

We just learned that the Cohen raid spurs a new criminal probe on #45’s inauguration spending. All that money has raised questions about how big those parties were! Until now, #45 must have been awfully proud that he’d raised about twice as much as President Barack Obama’s committee raised. Now, he’s probably asking himself why he raised so much because there is a mighty big question that’s probably giving him grief. The question being from whom did all of that money come and what did he promise to do in exchange for all of that money! The answer just might lie in that raid on Michael Cohen’s home and office. There was a lot of smoke in that raid. Now, we may soon see a lot of fire!

The past week has been a nightmare for #45 because Cohen has promised to give even more information that may not sound too good to #45. It’s hard to keep up with all of the criminal and alleged criminal activity of #45 and his cohorts.

It didn’t help that Maria Butina, the Russian woman who Vladimir Putin claims to have no idea who she is, has agreed to talk AND cooperate in the investigation. She admits to trying to infiltrate the NRA and from what we now know, her cooperation may be about the direct involvement of the NRA in #45’s campaign in an effort to help #45 win the election in 2016. She admits to engaging in a conspiracy against our nation by trying to influence our politics. She admitted working closely with a U.S. citizen—member of the Republican Party. There goes that lie about Republicans loving America more than any of the rest of us! Add to that the group of high schoolers appearing to give the Nazi salute at their high school prom a short time ago and the group in Charlottesville, VA that #45 thought consisted of good people!

I think we are going to find out what’s next soon!

(Dr. E. Faye Williams is president of the National Congress of Black Women.)

