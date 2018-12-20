Sports
Pitt bolsters backfield during early signing period

Pittsburgh’s Rafael Kenny Picket (8) fakes a hand off to Qadree Ollison (30) against Wake Forest during the first half of their NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Woody Marshall)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh tried to lock up its backfield of the future during the early signing period that began Wednesday.

The Panthers signed 18 players in all, including quarterback Davis Beville from Greenville, South Carolina, and running back Daniel Carter. Carter played for powerful St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The 6-foot-5 Beville passed for 88 touchdowns against 20 interceptions during his high school career at Greenville High. The Panthers are trying to improve their depth behind quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was erratic during his first season as a starter. Pitt (7-6) won its first ACC Coastal Division championship and will face Stanford in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31.

