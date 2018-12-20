Living anxiously in Pittsburgh has taught me that mental health should be treated just as seriously as physical health

Compelling personal stories told by the people living them.

“We have a mental health problem in this country.”

“The focus now should be on mental health.”

“If you are struggling, you need to reach out for help.”

These platitudes flood the mainstream discussion on mental illness, an issue that affects more than 500,000 people in Pennsylvania and 43.8 million people in the United States.

To put in perspective how widespread mental health conditions are, consider this: About one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer during her lifetime. Mental illness will affect one in five Americans at some point during their lifetime.