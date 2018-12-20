‘Go Red Go STEM’ event grooms girls for science, tech careers

When Brandi Williams graduated with her chemistry degree from the University of Pittsburgh in May, she was one of only a handful of women in the class, and the only African American. But that didn’t matter too much; she has been in love with the subject since she was a little girl, mixing ingredients in the kitchen to see what would happen.

“My interest just sort of happened,” she said. “I was pretty good in middle and high school math and science so I thought it would be an interesting major to study in college. I didn’t really have a strong mentor until a few semesters into college.”

In fact, she said, outside of her classes in primary school, there was no mentorship or exposure to STEM—Science, Technology, Engineering and Math-related careers. So when she had the opportunity to serve on the committee for the American Heart Association’s “Go Red Go STEM” event—and act as a mentor—she leapt at the chance.

The event was held Nov. 30 at the Carnegie Science Center with the intention of empowering middle school-aged girls to improve the heart and brain health through careers in science, technology, engineering and math. Millions of STEM jobs are becoming available in the United States, especially in Pittsburgh, but most U.S. students are unprepared to fill these careers.

About 100 girls from Clairton Middle School, Founder’s Hall Middle School in McKeesport, Hampton Middle School, Independence Middle School in Bethel Park, Marshall Middle School in the North Allegheny School District, Norwin Middle School, South Fayette Middle School and Turner Intermediate School in Wilkinsburg participated.

They all took part in sessions that included: doctors, nurses and scientists from UPMC Magee Womens Research Institute discussing how pregnancy affects heart and brain health; baseball players from Pitt and Carnegie Mellon demonstrating how the Diamond Kinetics analytic system applies to their sport; learning how FedEx Ground uses big data, robotics and mobile devices to increase handling efficiency and create safer work environments; speed mentoring with more than regional 30 STEM professionals—like Williams, who is now a safety officer for LANXESS specialty chemicals; and hands-only CPR instruction with Heart Association staff.

Heart Association spokesperson Karen Colbert said with one in three women dying from cardiovascular and stroke-related causes each year—and 80 percent of those deaths being preventable—a STEM program for girls is a perfect fit for the AHA.

“We are advancing groundbreaking new research which will unlock ways we can improve and save more lives and we need scientists to do that,” Colbert told the New Pittsburgh Courier. “Innovations in computer science and science & medicine will lead to improvements in healthcare: better outcomes, lower costs, and increased engagement with patients. The American Heart Association strives to encourage young bright minds to be the future leaders in technology, engineering and mathematics to advance innovation.”

Williams said although the kids were somewhat overwhelmed by the sheer scope of possible STEM careers, they had fun. And while many were unsure of the path they would pursue, all were excited about “the possibility of becoming something spectacular.”

“We also spoke a lot about being the only one that looks like them in a room, which can be frightening at any age. The kids were concerned with that too, but were confident that they can be just as good as anyone,” she said.

“And we were able to laugh at how difficult some science classes can be, but we also motivated each other to keep making strides. If my conversation inspired even one girl to work even harder toward her career in STEM, then I think the event was a success.”

