Business Calendar (Dec. 19)

Women Business Leaders Breakfast

JAN. 11—The Chatham Women’s Business Center’s breakfast series presents Effective Advertising For Your Business, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the James Laughlin Music Center on the Shadyside Campus. Hear from a panel of experts in newspaper, magazine, radio, and cable about their demographics and their efforts to reach consumers with effective advertisements to understand how to best leverage their networks for your business. Cost: $25, $12 for students and veterans. For more information or to register, call 412-365-1448.

Financing Webinar

JAN. 23—The Chatham Women’s Business Center will host The State of Small Business Lending-Funding Options to Grow your Business webinar, 12 to 1 p.m. Honeycomb Credit Founder George Cook will discuss trends in traditional bank lending and offer an analysis of the increasingly complicated network of alternative lenders while highlighting the pros and cons of various funding options. This online session is free, but registration is required. Call 412-365-1448 for more information.

Exit Planning Training Event

JAN. 25—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will offer a full day training session on Exit Planning For Your Business, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. The in-depth session will cover methods for preserving a company’s value, finding a business appraiser, lessening taxes, the pros and cons of different ways to sell a business, and a host of other topics. Cost: $599, includes breakfast and lunch. For more information, call 412-396-6233

