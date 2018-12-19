SCOTUS has history of not seeing people of color

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) was established in 1789; it was first convened in 1790. It has welcomed 114 justices in the ensuing 230 years. Only three of them have been people of color: Thurgood Marshall, Clarence Thomas and Sonia Sotomayor. Further, only three women other than Justice Sotomayor have served: Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan. Clearly, the number of people of color who have served on SCOTUS is anemic — and that’s not the only bad news.