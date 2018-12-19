Sports
Little League star Mo’ne Davis to play softball at Hampton

Mo'ne Davis

In this Aug. 19, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies fan Mo’ne Davis, center, who threw a shutout against Tennessee while competing in the 2014 Little League World Series tournament, talks with members of this year’s team from Panama, at the Little League Classic baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets, in Williamsport, Pa.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mo’ne Davis, the first girl to pitch a victory in the Little League World Series, will attend Hampton University and play softball.

At 13, Davis delivered her 70-mph fastballs for Philadelphia’s Taney Youth Baseball Association during the 2014 LLWS and became a national celebrity. She appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated and was named AP Female Athlete of the Year .

In this Aug. 15, 2014, file photo, Pennsylvania’s Mo’ne Davis delivers in the fifth inning against Tennessee during a baseball game in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. Davis, who became an instant celebrity in August when she became the first girl to win a Little League World Series game, is The Associated Press 2014 Female Athlete of the Year. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Davis played softball, basketball and soccer at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia.

Her parents told the Philadelphia Tribune on Tuesday that she chose Hampton over five other schools because of its communications program.

