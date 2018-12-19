Legal Notices 12-19-18

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

County of Allegheny

Department of Facilities Management

Pittsburgh, PA

December 17, 2018

The Office of the Director of the Department of Facilities Management of Allegheny County will receive Letters of Interest with current SF 330s for Professional Services until 4:00 p.m. on January 18, 2019 for the following assignment:

COUNTY PROJECT

NO. 2019-OPEN

OPEN END ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES

The Allegheny County Department of Facilities Management is seeking Architectural Services on an “As Needed” basis to supplement the efforts of its’ Architectural Personnel. The consultant must staff all projects with skilled and experienced personnel who are facile in the building type and are competent for the assigned specific tasks.

If your firm is interested in providing the afore-mentioned services, please submit six (6) copies of your Letter of Interest and current SF 330 to:

James P. Reardon, Director

Allegheny County Department of Facilities Management

Room 107, County Office Building

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Place six (6) copies of your Letter of Interest with required SF 330 forms in a sealed, opaque envelope with your firm’s name and the words “Letters of Interest for the Open End Architectural Services, Project No. 2019-OPEN” on the front. If you mail the Letter of Interest, please insert the sealed, opaque envelope containing the Letter of Interest and SF 330 form inside a separate mailing envelope.

The Director will not consider any Letter of Interest received after the set day and hour and will return it to the addressee unopened. The firm is responsible for ensuring that the Director receives the Letter of Interest by the set day and hour.

The County will use only SF 330s of firms responding with Letters of Interest to pre-qualify firms for consideration for these services. The County encourages responses from small firms, Minority Business Enterprises (MBE), Women Business Enterprises (WBE), Veteran Owned Business (VOB) and firms that have not previously worked for the County.

The County will preselect or short-list firms for consideration for the Project assignments on the following evaluation criteria: Experience, Record, Size, Workload, and Previous Related Work to the Building Type. The County’s Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) goals for this Project will be 13% of the total architectural fees for MBE participation and 2% of the total architectural fees for WBE participation. Certification of MBEs and WBEs by the County is mandatory on or before the due date. Firms submitting a Letter of Interest must have their MBE/WBE participants in place and noted in their Letter and/or SF330 form to be considered for this project.

The Director may reject any Letters of Interest and may waive any irregularity in the Submission of Letters of Interest. For further information contact Richard Oziemblowsky, Architect at 412-350-0081.

James P. Reardon, Director

County of Allegheny

Allegheny County Department of Facilities Management

COMBINED NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT

IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS (“FONSI/RROF”)

December 19, 2018

City of Pittsburgh-Office of Management and Budget

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about January 4, 2019, the City of Pittsburgh (“City”) will authorize the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (“HACP”) to submit a request to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”) for the release of Moving to Work funds under Title 1 and Project Based Vouchers pursuant to Section 8 of the United States Housing Act of 1937, as amended, to undertake a project known as City’s Edge, at 1400 Colwell Street, Pittsburgh PA for the purpose of the new construction of 110 units of affordable housing and mixed use development, in the Uptown/Lower Hill neighborhood. The developer is MidPoint Group of Companies, Inc. The total estimated cost of the development will be approximately $38,117,285.00.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Pittsburgh has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at City of Pittsburgh, 200 Ross St, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 and may be examined or copied weekdays from 9:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to:

Michael Petrucci

City of Pittsburgh,

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

All comments received by January 3, 2018 will be considered by the City of Pittsburgh prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Pittsburgh certifies to HUD that William Peduto, in his capacity as Mayor of the City of Pittsburgh, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Pittsburgh’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pittsburgh; (b) the City of Pittsburgh has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to:

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development,

Pittsburgh Office, Region III,

William Moorhead Federal Building,

1000 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1000,

Pittsburgh PA 15222-4004.

Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

WILLIAM PEDUTO

Mayor

City of Pittsburgh

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: