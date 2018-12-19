Employment Opportunities 12-19-18

Computer/IT: Compunetix, Inc. seeks Applications Software Engineer to work in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. Dvlp, create & modify specializd applications that enhanc the value of our conference platforms. Degree & commensurate exp. req’d. To apply, email resume to amiller@compunetix.com.

HOSPITALISTS

University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks Hospitalists to provide and direct inpatient medical care for hospital patients. May be required to work overnight shifts as a Nocturnist (a Hospitalist who works overnight shifts). Possible worksite locations at hospitals and medical centers throughout the state of Pennsylvania. Requirements: Medical degree; must have completed a U.S. accredited medical residency training program in Internal Medicine or Family Medicine; valid Pennsylvania medical license. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 180001LS in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

Assistant Borough Manager

The Borough of West Mifflin is seeking to hire an Assistant Borough Manager. Minimum qualification graduate from an accredited four-year college or university with a degree in public administration, business management or closely related field; and three (3) year of experience as a municipal administrator or assistant preferred. WMB is an equal opportunity employer. A complete job description is available at the Borough Building or on the Borough website http://boroughwestmifflin.com/

Deadline for submission will be Friday, December 28th, 2018. Interested applicants should send a cover letter and resume to:

The Borough of West Mifflin

1020 Lebanon Rd

West Mifflin, PA 15122

Attn: Brian Kamauf, Manager

or email to: bkamauf@westmifflinborough.com

Senior HRIS Specialist

Port Authority is seeking a Senior HRIS Specialist is responsible for the administration on ongoing maintenance of Port Authority’s human resources information systems (HRIS). This includes providing superior functional and technical support with emphasis on benefits administration, development, implementation, support and enhancement of the HRIS system. Accountable for data input, output, integrity of reports and processes. Supports system upgrades, testing, and other projects

Essential Functions:

•Provides primary support for HRIS functions, particularly benefits administration. Serves as subject matter expert in area of base benefit administration, event maintenance and rules, open enrollment, eligibility, troubleshooting and ongoing system support.

•Writes, maintains and generates basic to complex ad hoc reports utilizing appropriate reporting tools. Assists in development of standard reports for ongoing customer needs. Maintains data integrity by running queries and analyzing data.

•Works collaboratively with internal departments to administer collective bargaining agreements including but not limited to set up salary increases, progression step increases, employees returning to work following arbitration, etc.

Job requirements include:

•Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business Administration or Information Technology or related field from an accredited school. Directly related experience may substitute for education on a year-for-year basis.

•Five (5) years in HRIS PeopleSoft HCM version 9.1 or 9.2 with emphasis in benefits administration including working knowledge of open enrollment processes.

•Strong HRIS query/report writing skills; high aptitude for created complicated reports.

•Exceptional process management and analytical skills.

•Strong attention to details, striving for highest level of accuracy.

•Advanced Excel skills.

•Ability to multi-task in fast paced environment.

Preferred attributes:

•Master’s degree in Human Resources, Business Administration for related field

•PeopleSoft HCM 9.1 or higher

•Access skills.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Inez Colon

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

IColon@portauthority.org

EOE

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: