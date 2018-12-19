Bids and Proposals 12-19-18

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on January 8, 2019, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:

Pgh. Brashear High School

Bridge and Driveway Repairs

General Prime

Pgh. Grandview PreK-5

Finish Floor Replacements

General and Asbestos Primes

Pgh. Perry High School

Concrete and Retaining Wall Repairs

General Prime

Pgh. Pioneer Education Center

Vertical Transportation Modernization

General and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Phillips K-5

Air Conditioning Offices

Mechanical Prime

Pittsburgh South Annex (Online Academy)

Vertical Transportation Modernization

General and Electrical Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on December 3, 2018 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

CONTRACT NO. 1709

REPAIR OF ROLL-UP GARAGE DOORS

LEGAL NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority is soliciting Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1709, REPAIR OF ROLL-UP GARAGE DOORS, for which Proposals will be received until 11:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, Thursday, January 10, 2019 at the office of the Authority.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Proposals or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the successful bidder. Successful Bidders are to use minority or women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals, to waive any informality in any Proposal and to accept any Proposal should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so. Bid Security in the Amount of $ 200.00 is required.

Documents pertaining to the submission of Bids are available at the office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Any questions regarding this contract document should be directed to Benjamin J. Heilman, Contract Supervisor at 412-734-6204 or Benjamin.Heilman@alcosan.org.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

Benjamin J. Heilman

Contract Supervisor

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT

PUBLICATION DATE: December 17, 2018

1. The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh (“Authority”) shall accept sealed bids for the performance of the work described below (the “Work”) at its office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222, until 11:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

2. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The Project entails the modernization of exhaust system for Mellon Square & Shadyside Parking Garages, including fan removal and replacement, duct work removal and replacement, electrical, etc.

3. The Instructions to Bidders, including the Form of Bid, Form of Agreement, General Conditions, Plans and Specifications, will be made available after 3:00 p.m. local time on Monday, December 17, 2018, via email request to the Authority’s Project Management Department at tsowinski@pittsburgh

parking.com.

4. A Mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at the Authority’s office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222 at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, January 3, 2019. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to provide additional detail regarding the Work. The information provided at the pre-bid conference will be essential in preparing a bid to perform the Work. Persons or entities that intend to submit bids to perform the Work are required to send to the pre-bid conference at least one representative who will understand the information presented at the pre-bid conference in a manner that allows such information to be incorporated in the preparation of the bid to perform the Work. It is expected that the representative who attends the pre-bid conference will be experienced in construction matters and employed by the bidder in a supervisory capacity. Pre-bid attendance is mandatory.

5. Sealed bids received prior to the deadline will be publicly opened and read at 11:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

6. Each bid submitted must be accompanied by a bid guaranty of ten percent (10%) of the proposed bid in the form of a bid bond, certified cashier’s or treasurer’s check payable to the Authority.

7. The Authority reserves the right to in its sole discretion, (i) change, at any time prior to the bid deadline at 11:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 the Contract Documents; (ii) waive any defect, irregularities, or informality in any or all submitted bids; and (iii) reject any or all submitted bids.

David G. Onorato

Executive Director

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time January 23, 2019.

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB)

2019 SURFACE RESTORATION CONTRACT

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2019-OPS-100-0

Work under this contract consists of surface restoration; including milling and paving of city streets, repair and replacement of concrete streets, sidewalks, and driveways, and restoration of landscaping.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than January 16, 2019.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on January 9, 2019, 10:00 a.m. prevailing time in the Authority’s conference room located at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

INVITATION FOR BID

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time January 17, 2019. Bids must be received in the hands of and stamped in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)

LARGE WATER METER TESTING

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA115

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) is seeking proposals for a qualified company to perform Large Water Meter Testing services.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Thoryn Simpson, Sr. Contract Specialist, via e-mail to: tsimpson@pgh2o.com, no later than January 10, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

All Bidders interested in submitting a bid in response to this solicitation are REQUIRED to attend a Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting to be held on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., in the PWSA conference room at 1200 Penn Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15222. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

No Bid Bond is required. Successful Bidder(s) will be required to submit a Performance Bond, for 100% of the awarded contract value, within 10 calendar days of award notification, using the attached Performance Bond Form. Failure to submit a performance bond within the time frame required may be cause for the PWSA to rescind the award. Performance Security(s) shall be accompanied by an appropriate power-of-attorney from the surety firm to the agent issuing the Security.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BROKER FOR 100 ROSS ST

RFP #600-42-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BROKER FOR 100 ROSS ST

RFP #600-42-18

The documents will be available no later than December 17, 2018 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on February 1, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre-submission meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

January 22, 2019

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

REMOVAL OF ASBESTOS CONTAINING MATERIAL IN NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS (FORCED ACCOUNTS)

IFB#300-41-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Removal of Asbestos Containing Material in Northview Heights (Forced Accounts)

IFB#300-41-18

The documents will be available no later than December 17, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 A.M. on January 11, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, January 3, 2019

10:00 A.M

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

REQUEST FOR

QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Corporation, a 501(c)(3) corporation, on behalf of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission (SPC), is soliciting Qualifications for Engineering Consultant Services for the Regional Traffic Signal Program.

The selected firm(s) or team(s) of firms will assist SPC with tasks associated with the Regional Traffic Signal Program’s 4th cycle. The Regional Traffic Signal Program will be assisting local governments by providing funding and technical assistance in order to implement projects that will optimize the operations of traffic signals throughout the region that SPC serves. This Program will include improving traffic signal coordination and optimization through simulation modeling as well as implementing traffic signal equipment upgrades that will have a direct result in improving and optimizing operations.

The Request for Qualifications (RFQ) will be released by SPC on December 19, 2018.

Copies may be downloaded from the SPC Website (www.spcregion.org) or may be obtained from SPC by written, e-mail, or fax request to:

Regional Traffic Signal Program 4th Cycle

Consultant Services RFQ

Southwestern Pennsylvania Corporation

Two Chatham Center, Suite 500

112 Washington Place

Pittsburgh, PA 15219-3451

E-mail: ddandrea@spcregion.org

Statements of Qualifications are due at the above address by 2:00 PM, prevailing time, on Friday, January 25, 2019.

