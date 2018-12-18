Without additional funding or will to merge, some Southwestern PA school districts try sharing resources to offer students more opportunities

Part of the PublicSource series…Failing the Future

Eli Kosanovich, a senior at Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School and star quarterback for the Quips football team, pushes boundaries. On the field and in the classroom. On the gridiron this fall, Eli led his team to the state championship. Along the way, he passed for a school record of more than 3,000 yards and completed 39 touchdowns. In the classroom, he has earned a 4.3 GPA.

This story isn’t the typical story of a student who just happens to be athletic and book smart, but rather a story of how an uncommon arrangement has allowed a student to achieve both in unlikely circumstances.

Eli’s football achievements fall within the Aliquippa School District.

But his academic successes are shared with the Hopewell Area School District, where Eli has been able to take Advanced Placement and honors courses that aren’t available at Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School.

“It was a great opportunity for me to do that…” Eli said. “The teachers, they are great, too, up there. They welcomed me like I was one of their own.”

The arrangement between Hopewell and Aliquippa is one example of sharing among school districts of varying wealth. The Aliquippa district is on the state’s financial watch list. The sharing of resources between the two districts is a remnant of a countywide cooperative agreement that started in 2007 with a now-expired federal grant.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

https://schoolfundingpa.publicsource.org/stories/southwestern-pa-school-districts-try-sharing-resources-without-merger-or-more-funding/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: