Not only is Tiffany “New York” Pollard the HBIC, she is the gift that keeps on giving and this weekend, she was a present from the make-up gawds. Rihanna, who’s a known fan of the original reality TV queen tapped the beloved personality to do the Fenty Beauty holiday gift guide and it’s brilliant.

We watched the 10-minute clip and here’s everything you need to cop from Fenty Beauty this holiday:

Pro Filter Foundation– ($34) According to New York, who looked flawless in her Fenty Beauty foundation, “we’re about to bring in the new year and we’re not accepting no greasy, no ashy, nor no ugly b*tches.” Since we’ve actually tried this product, we co-sign New York’s description of the affordable and effective. Fenty Beauty Palette in Kilawatt Foil– ($54) This collection of pigmented colors in a fabulous package is perfect for the melanin queen in your life. Stunna Lip Paint ($24)- Rihanna’s long-lasting lip paint has new friends in different colors and an essential nude fit for every girl’s collection. Gloss Bomb- ($18) The glass bomb gloss will leave your lips looking like you kissed sparkles and your man dying to kiss you. Diamond Bomb Buki Duo– ($72) Decorate your decolletage and channel your inner Rihanna with this sexy and regal body powder.

Watch Tiffany explain it all, below:

RELATED STORIES:

#BuyBlack: The Gift Guide For The Girl In Your Tribe Who Has Everything

Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Lingerie Collection

Rihanna Tapped Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard For The Fenty Beauty Gift Guide was originally published on hellobeautiful.com