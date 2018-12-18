Minority affairs office official: no plans to step down

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The executive director of an office charged with reviewing research on policies that disproportionately affect minority populations says she doesn’t plan to step down after a coalition of about 30 members of progressive and racial justice groups held a press conference calling for her removal.

Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs Executive Director Jill Upson tells the Register-Herald she would agree to a sit-down meeting with those concerned.

NAACP representatives and others held signs Tuesday outside the office in the West Virginia Capitol. Governor Jim Justice recently appointed Upson to lead the office that’s also charged with applying for and awarding grants, and making recommendations to the governor and Legislature.

Some said they didn’t support the appointment for reasons, including a voter ID law she supported. The Henderson Family has also requested that Justice rescind the appointment.

