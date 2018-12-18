Sports
HomeSports

Man loses $10K on 1st bet at new casino sports book

5 reads
Leave a comment

This Aug. 1, 2018 photo shows gamblers placing bets in the sports betting lounge at Harrah’s casino in Atlantic City N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — One of the first legal bets placed at Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino sports book didn’t exactly bring the house down.

David Eldridge was one of five people to make the first legal bets at the casino during a grand opening last Thursday.

While many grand openings feature celebrities placing $20 on their favorite team to win the World Series or Super Bowl, Eldridge plunked down $10,000 — and on the New England Patriots over the hometown Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, to boot.

The Steelers won, and Eldridge lost. But he tells The Tribune-Review he can absorb the loss and that it won’t keep him from betting in the future.

___

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close