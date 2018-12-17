Metro
YWCA Greater Pittsburgh’s 27th Annual Racial Justice Awards

ALL THE HONOREES—Seated, from left, are the five solo honorees: Rev. Shanea Leonard, Dustin Gibson, Barbara Morello, Nia Simone Arrington, Melanie Harrington. Also seated and standing are members of the “Culture Jam,” sponsored by The Ellis School.

YWCA Greater Pittsburgh’s 27th Annual Racial Justice Awards Luncheon celebrated the individuals and groups that have made lasting contributions to eliminate racial inequity in the region. The Nov. 15 event was held at the Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown, with awardees Nia Simone Arrington (Youth Achievement), Barbara Morello (Public Health, Service, and Safety), Rev. Shanea D. Leonard (Faith), The Elllis School’s “Culture Jam” (Education), Dustin Gibson (Community Engagement), and Melanie Harrington (Business/Professional). Courier photographer J.L. Martello captured the event in pictures.

 

