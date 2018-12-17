YWCA Greater Pittsburgh’s 27th Annual Racial Justice Awards Luncheon celebrated the individuals and groups that have made lasting contributions to eliminate racial inequity in the region. The Nov. 15 event was held at the Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown, with awardees Nia Simone Arrington (Youth Achievement), Barbara Morello (Public Health, Service, and Safety), Rev. Shanea D. Leonard (Faith), The Elllis School’s “Culture Jam” (Education), Dustin Gibson (Community Engagement), and Melanie Harrington (Business/Professional). Courier photographer J.L. Martello captured the event in pictures.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: