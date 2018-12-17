Sen. Cory Booker speaks out on gay rumors

Like many high-profile Democrats, Cory Booker is considering running for president. He was mayor of Newark, New Jersey from 2006 to 2013 and has been a New Jersey Senator since 2013. Now he is seriously considering running for president and in a recent interview he spoke out on longstanding rumors that he is gay.

Booker told The Philadelphia Inquirer, “I’m heterosexual.” He added, “Every candidate should run on their authentic self, tell their truth, and more importantly, or mostly importantly, talk about their vision for the country.”

But will the American public be open to a single man as president? The last man who wasn’t married that was elected as a president was Governor Grover Cleveland of New York who defeated Republican James G. Blaine of Maine in 1884. However, two years into being in office, he married a 21-year-old Frances Folsom Cleveland.

Booker spoke out on being single, reminding us our current president has been married three times. “Clearly the norms of family relationships have been changed dramatically as you’ve seen people across this country being elected to offices with all different kinds of family situations, including the president who has had three spouses,” he said. “So I think a lot of that conventional thought on that doesn’t apply.”

He continued, “I’m going to run on who I am, whether that’s running for reelection [to the Senate] or running for president. I’ve always trusted the voters enough to evaluate me on the content of my character, quality of my ideas, and my ability to do the job.”

It will be tough competition. Reportedly, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are all considering running.

