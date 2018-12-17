Pittsburgh reveals gun control bills promised after Tree of Life shooting

Pittsburgh city officials on Friday announced a trio of gun control bills in response to the Oct. 27 shooting deaths of 11 people at Tree of Life synagogue.

Opposition is expected to be fierce. State law broadly prohibits local municipalities from restricting gun ownership. The National Rifle Association [NRA] — which has sued the city twice in 10 years — announced its opposition yesterday, saying Pittsburgh showed a “wholesale disregard of the rule of law.”But in a Downtown press conference that included Gov. Tom Wolf, state lawmakers and local gun control advocates, Pittsburgh officials vowed to fight.

“Today, Pittsburgh is going to be a leader in building a statewide coalition to fight gun violence and the gun lobby,” said Councilman Corey O’Connor, who previously explained that Pittsburgh intends to scatter the NRA’s focus by lobbying cities nationwide to pass similar bills.

The proposed bills would ban assault weapons within city limits, prohibit ownership of gun accessories such as bump stocks and armor-piercing bullets and enable courts to temporarily remove guns from individuals if family members or law enforcement believe they pose a significant danger to themselves or others. O’Connor said they will be formally introduced in city council on Tuesday.

