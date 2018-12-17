Lending a helping hand—the Pittsburgh Ques’ mission

For Anthony Ringgold, seeing the smiles on the faces of those who received a turkey—or for that matter, a complete Thanksgiving meal—never gets old.

“It’s very gratifying because I’m a spiritual person and that’s what I believe part of the premise the Bible is built on, giving back to those who can’t do for themselves,” Ringgold said.

Ringgold, a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Iota Phi Chapter (Pittsburgh graduate chapter), just finished his second year as chair of the organization’s annual Thanksgiving Basket Turkey Giveaway.

The event is a staple in Pittsburgh’s African American community—more than 30 years the Pittsburgh Ques have been holding this event. When the event began back then, Ringgold recalled, the organization gave out 60 turkeys.

This year, they gave out 500.

Ringgold said the organization provided 326 full Thanksgiving meals to 29 local social service organizations and churches, many of which know those who are most in need. The remaining 174 turkeys were given out during the Nov. 17 event at their Fraternity Center, 123 Meadow St., in Larimer.

“Back then (when Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., was founded in 1911), things weren’t equally yoked in our society. So for us as African American males, our task was to go to school and get educated, then go back to your community to provide uplift,” Ringgold told the New Pittsburgh Courier.

On Dec. 15, the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Iota Phi Chapter will hold its annual Christmas Toy Giveaway, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fraternity Center on Meadow Street. Santa Claus will be there to provide free toys, books and snacks, along with kids taking pictures with the Big Fella. All children must be present and accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive toys. The toys will be given to children ages 1-11. No pre-registration is needed.

“Something we take for granted, like a turkey (or toys), it goes a long way for someone who doesn’t have one,” Ringgold said. “They can become depressed, or suicidal, so many things that go through people’s minds during the holidays.”

What the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Iota Phi Chapter provides with their social action programs, Ringgold said, can be summed up in one word: “Uplift.”

“I believe it goes a long way,” he said.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: