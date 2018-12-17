I Call on a Global Boycott of Kevin Hart

In all my decades of being a columnist, I have NEVER called for the boycott of anyone. I believe that the marketplace will naturally weed out products and services that are not giving the public what it wants!

Kevin Hart is the hottest comedian in the world by any measure—earnings, box office, or Q rating; and he is genuinely a good person according to friends of mine who know and work with him.

What Hart did two weeks ago, literally made me sick to my stomach and I am just fed up with people renouncing who they are simply to make someone else or some group happy!

Hart was offered, and accepted, the job of hosting next year’s Academy Awards TV show. Upon the public announcement of Hart’s acceptance, the gestapo went into immediate effect to have the comedian removed from the job.

What set the homosexual gestapo off was Hart’s public comments about not supporting the homosexual agenda. So, the homosexual mafia pulled up some of his jokes from years ago and used it against him by pressuring the academy to rescind their offer to him to host the awards show.

So, what exactly did Hart say that got the homosexual mafia so upset you might be asking?

In his 2010 comedy special, “Seriously Funny,” the comedian said, “one of my biggest fears is my son growing up being gay…Keep in mind, I’m not homophobic, I have nothing against gay people, do what you want to do, but me, being a heterosexual male, if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will.”

In a tweet from 2011 he wrote: “Yo, if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that’s gay.”

Yep, this is what the homosexual gestapo calls “anti-gay.” He doesn’t agree with or support their sexual preferences, so therefore, according to the homosexual mafia, he must be a bad person.

In order to attempt to save his hosting job, Hart did what far too many people do; bowed down to the God of political correctness thinking that the gestapo would absolve him of his sins. WRONG!

First, he tried to buy their forgiveness by saying on his Instagram, “I’m almost 40 years old. If you don’t believe that people change, grow, evolve? I don’t know what to tell you…I LOVE EVERYBODY.”

Once he realized that their Gods wouldn’t accept his groveling, he finally saw the handwriting on the wall and tweeted the following last Friday, “I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past…I’m sorry that I hurt people. I am evolving and want to continue to do so.

My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

Kevin, what the hell are you talking about? At your age you don’t “evolve” on core moral values like homosexuality and abortion. You “evolve” in your twenties and early thirties; not at forty.

When will the homosexual gestapo be forced to “evolve” into accepting that most of us don’t accept their radical agenda?

Most Americans and more specifically Blacks, do NOT support the radical homosexual agenda. People like radical MSNBC host Joy Reid doesn’t even support homosexuality; but to save her job, she was forced to pretend to support it.

I have watched and supported everything Hart has done because he is very talented. But since he caved to the radicals I cannot and will not support anything he does from this point forward.

And I hope people all over the world will join me in my boycott of Hart. Was him hosting the Oscars really that important to him that he would sale his soul for a few moments of TV?

What he said about not wanting his son to be homosexual, most real fathers agree with him on that subject.

I do not support homosexuality; never will. And I will NEVER, let me repeat, NEVER apologize for my belief system or my values.

Paraphrasing the German reformer Martin Luther, I cannot and will not recant; here I take my stand; I can do no other God help me.

Would to God that Hart would have had the courage of his own conviction. One should never apologize for what he believes.

Kevin definitely has the wrong last name. He might possess a lot of things; but heart ain’t one of them!!!

Raynard Jackson is founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter @Raynard1223.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: