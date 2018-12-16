Leroy Ball talks corporate commitment to diversity at Chamber Luncheon

African American Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Doris Carson Williams wanted an event that celebrated the chamber’s 20th year of serving Pittsburgh’s Black business community—and she certainly got it with her 20th annual business luncheon, Dec. 6, at the Omni William Penn Hotel.

More than 300 of the chamber’s friends, supporters and members crowded the ballroom to hear about the new partnerships like those with Bridgeway Capital and the Junior Chamber of Commerce initiative with the Community College of Allegheny County.

But they also heard something else, an entertaining and thoughtful keynote address by a young man who grew up in Monaca. He was the first in his family to graduate from high school, which is no longer there. He went to Florida International University in Miami, Fla., on a baseball scholarship, with visions of the big leagues, but he blew out his arm. Luckily, he’d listen to people who said to have a backup plan—his was in accounting, which led him to finance and executive positions at Dravo and then Calgon Carbon.

Now, 30 years later, he is in the big leagues—he’s Leroy Ball, the President and CEO of Koppers Inc.—and he can still pitch.

“Coming from low economic status, I’ve really been very lucky and had a lot of help getting to reach beyond where I thought I’d be,” he said. “Now it’s my turn to help others reach beyond their dreams.”

When he says others, he specifically means African Americans, women and other minorities who have not joined in Pittsburgh’s transformation. And he has started by diversifying Koppers.

He implemented the Rooney Rule and hired an outside search firm to handle filling new executive and board openings with diverse candidates. That has recently yielded three new diverse board members, he said. He apologized to Carson Williams for one of them missing the luncheon.

“I’m sorry Dave Motley (founder and managing partner of Blue Tree Venture Fund) couldn’t be here,” he said. “He normally would, but he’s going through board training right now.”

But building a diverse workforce takes a bit more time, he said.

“We have to be more intentional about hiring women. So we’ve established (employee resource groups), and we’re looking to re-hire women who’ve taken a career break for family,” he said. “Diversity doesn’t just happen, so we have to support building the pipeline that creates a diverse pool of potential employees and executives.”

That’s why Koppers supports the Pittsburgh Promise and schools like Nazareth Prep, which has an internship program that places students in a variety of corporate settings; law firms, health insurers, or even the leading manufacturer of commercial sealants in the world—Koppers.

“We have about a dozen interns right now, and it’s great. They get to learn, and we get an audition,” he said.

