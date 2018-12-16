Field Negro: Just say no.

I always wondered why Mr. trump would

out those early morning tweets as if he was not sleeping at all at night.

Well, as it turns out, there might be an answer for that.

“During a recent set at Gotham Comedy Club in New York, comedian Noel Casler, who worked six seasons on Celebrity Apprentice in talent logistics, claimed, among other things, that Donald Trump is a “speed freak” who has a special love for Adderall. “He’s a speed freak,” Casler told the crowd during his Dec. 1 first performance. “He crushes up his Addreall and sniffs it because he can’t read and he gets really nervous when he has to read cue cards. I’m not kidding, this is true.”

Before getting into the drug accusations, Casler explained his role on Celebrity Apprentice. “My job was taking care of the Trump family, too,” he says. “Yeah, Don Jr., Omarosa, Melania—it was like a freaking MENSA meeting every day.”

If you’re wondering at this point if Casler signed a non-disclosure agreement, which would effectively legally bar him from talking about such things, well, he absolutely did sign one. Seems Casler simply doesn’t care at this point. “I had a 24-page NDA, non-disclosure agreement,” Casler says. “I didn’t know he was becoming president. Now it’s no way, dumbass. I’m telling you everything I know.”

Casler continued with his revelations. “So he gets nervous and he crushes up these pills,” he says about President Trump. “That’s why he’s sniffing when you see him in debates or see him reading. That’s why he’s tweeting. He’s like out of his mind. It makes sense if you think about it.

Methamphetamine was invented by the Nazis to keep the fighter pilots up all night on bombing runs. So it makes sense that Trump would use it to hate-tweet in a self centered rage at 4 am on the toilet.”

Trump’s alleged abuse of Adderall flies in the face of his apparent dislike for mind-altering substances, excessive consumption of McDonald’s excluded. “I don’t drink beer,” Trump has said. “I’ve never had a beer. And I’m not saying good or bad, some people like it. I just choose not to do that for a lot of reasons.” ‘ {Source}

Don’t just blow this off (pun intended) because it’s coming from a comedian. Remember what happened to Cos?

Anyway, it turns out that there was an article back in the day from Spy Magazine which could shed some more light on this issue.

As far back as 1992 they mentioned one citizen trump in an article about taking amphetamines prescribed by a Dr. Feelgood in New York.

I don’t know if the president is hooked or not, but if he is, I suspect that with all the crap coming out about his criminal enterprise over the past few days, he is going to be speeding up his use (pun intended) of certain drugs.