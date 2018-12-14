Fourth Annual Salute to Legal Excellence (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Dec. 12)

Yearly there are all types of banquets, awards presentations, galas and luncheons. Many present scholarships to deserving students while others honor members of the community. Four years ago, Ralph P. Watson, founder of Classic Events!, decided to honor members of the legal field. “There are so many interactions that require expert service from an occupation that sometimes get painted with a broad brush, so I organized Salute to Legal Excellence” said Watson.

The Fourth Annual Salute to Legal Excellence was held on Oct. 27 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Monroeville. Penn Hills Democratic Committee Chairman Jerry Chiappinelli served as the evening’s emcee.

The 2018 honorees included: Honorable Jay Costa, Phillip P. DiLucente, Leah Williams Duncan, Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Lee Gay, Ryan M. Herbinko, Esq., Terra R. Lane (second-year law student, University of Pittsburgh School of Law), Tracey McCants Lewis Esq., Chief of County Detectives Dennis Logan, Alka A. Patel Esq. and Ernest S. Sharif Jr., Esq. Special acknowledgments were presented to: Daniel Friedson Esq., Pauline Calabrese Esq. and Grace Robinson, owner and operator of a State Farm insurance agency. Honorees were joined by friends, family and co-workers and enjoyed an uplifting evening.

Watson is the host of the award-winning PCTV21 business/public affairs show; Classic Events! Entrepreneur Network and is the winner of the 2018 SSB Series Excellence Award. The show airs on Comcast ch. 21 and Verizon ch.27. Watson also serves as a commissioner on the Wilkinsburg Planning Commission.

