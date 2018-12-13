Is the migrant caravan real or a fabricated masquerade?

(NNPA)—“Over the past decade, there’s been a rise in the number of unaccompanied children and families crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Increasingly, they are people fleeing violence and insecurity, coming from the Northern Triangle of Central America—Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador,” says writer Dara Lind of the VOX.

The caravan is not new, but in 2018 with pictures of thousands of Central Americans getting ready to attack the US border, it justifies to many Americans a need for a border wall. There are many questions as to why this started around Oct. 12, just before the election, but it is real.

There is a human rights crisis happening within the Northern Triangle of Central America, and the majority in the caravan are from Honduras. This began where the countries are extremely poor, and there are violent gangs in all the countries that will kill women and children, and many of the administrators are corrupt. The majority of the people who have jobs make $5.00 a day, and many are looking for a better life.

“Pueblo Sin Fronteras” (People Without Borders), formed in the early 2000s, is an immigration rights group known for organizing several high-profile migrant caravans in Mexico and Central America. Activists affiliated with the group are present in the United States, where the organization actively raises funds and organizes protest actions against U.S. immigration policy,” says Wikipedia.

The caravan is referred to in Spanish as Via Crucis Migrantes, or Migrants’ Way of the Cross. These caravans were started 15 years ago, and in 2018 the situation has reached human rights conditions, because with the election of President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Honduras, there is a military enforced curfew, and 30 activists have been killed after his election.

Juan Antonio Hernandez, brother of the president has been arrested in the U.S last month, for selling and dealing cocaine, guns, and laundering money from Honduras banks. The Organization of American States called for an election do-over after finding “irregularities and deficiencies” in the Honduran election process. The U. S. recognized the election’s outcome without challenging the results or getting the United Nations involved.

During President Obama’s administration in 2014, there was a large influx of women and children from Central America, and an emergency shelter and family detention was set up in Texas. “President Donald Trump shut down the Central America Minors Program, which was set up by the administration to provide a way for Central American families, children, and later young adults rejected for refugee status, to get a temporary stay in the U.S.,” says Nicole Acevedo of NBC News.

There is a humanitarian crisis on the U.S.-Mexican border and authorizing American troops to use force is no way to solve the Central American problem. As the caravan increases in size, funding is coming from a united front of organization called CARA. Armies of trucks and vehicles moving food, medicine, water and equipment are being funded by billionaire George Soros and other groups.

There is no simple answer to the corruption and poverty in Central America, but the humanitarian crisis is real, and building a wall is not going to stop organizations who believe in Borders without Walls.

To get to the U.S. border it takes weeks to travel through Mexico, and sometimes without food, and water. Still many migrants from Central America are enduring this dangerous trip, and the October caravan was one of the largest, possibly 4,000 refugees. These refugees are forced to wait in Mexico, as the United States and Mexico try to send them back to their home country.

These people need asylum, and America has a moral responsibility to support people who are being persecuted politically, economically, and socially.

“The United Nations must send observers to report on state-sanctioned violence and human rights abuses at the border. Documenting President Trump administration’s human rights violations will help build momentum to stop this from happening and shine a bright light on President Trump’s tyranny and hate,” says Nicole Regaldo—Campaign Manager of CREDO.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: