Burgess, Lavelle announce ‘Stop the Violence Initiative’

Though he was reading from a prepared statement, Rev. Ricky Burgess could barely put into words the number of homicides the City of Pittsburgh has experienced since he became a City Councilman.

As of Nov. 30, that number is 604, with more than 80 percent murdered with guns, more than 75 percent of the victims African Americans.

“I know some of those people, they’re not strangers to me,” Rev. Burgess told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview, Dec. 11. “Some of them have been my family members, my church members. They are gone but they’re not forgotten. I remember them every day, so it’s not (just) a number. When I hear that big number, I think about all those kids and people that I know.”

Just moments before his comments to the Courier, Rev. Burgess and fellow Councilman R. Daniel Lavelle led a unified team—representing the mayor’s office, department of public safety, Pittsburgh police, department of public health—in announcing the “Stop the Violence Initiative.” Its two main components: a steering committee, comprised of senior city and county officials who will coordinate and support the city’s programming for violence reduction; and an advisory committee, comprised of community organizations that are involved in violence prevention activities.

“Together these prevention programs will help save lives in the City of Pittsburgh and are the first part of a comprehensive strategy to eliminate gun violence in our city and hopefully across our country,” Lavelle told reporters during the press conference outside Council Chambers, Downtown.

Reverend Burgess said it’s important to note the “coordinated effort” between various groups that are coming together to address the violence in Pittsburgh.

“Everybody is at the same table,” Rev. Burgess told the Courier.

Rev. Burgess called gun violence “a public health epidemic in our country and our city,” a statement echoed by Dr. Karen Hacker, director of the Allegheny County Health Department, whom also spoke at the news conference.

“This has been a long time coming,” she said about the Stop the Violence Initiative collaborative. “We really need to step forward and recognize the impact that these deaths and this violence has on our communities…Certainly with the most recent situation with the (Squirrel Hill) massacre, that brought it to an attention that perhaps has not occurred with the everyday situation that we have been facing for years and years and years. It is time for us to be outraged by the fact that those things continue.”

Perhaps the biggest part of the announcement by Rev. Burgess was the huge financial boost to be given to the city’s Group Violence Intervention (GVI)—from $150,000 to $500,000 per year. Cornell Jones, coordinator of GVI, acts as a liaison between elected officials and those who are on the frontlines, helping to stop violence in local communities before it happens or spreads.

Though Jones said he has five paid outreach members and roughly 30 volunteers, the additional funds will help with recruiting more people to the cause.

Currently, GVI reaches the East End (including the Hill District) and the North Side.

“If people are going to jail or if people are dying, then we’re not doing what we’re supposed to be doing,” Jones said.

He calls many of his outreach members “interrupters, people who go out there and interrupt the disease of violence from spreading to something else.” Many people involved with GVI are mothers who have lost loved ones to violence, pastors, coaches, and people who were once part of the violence who have pledged, “I don’t want to be a part of the problem, I want to be part of the solution,” Jones said.

“We’re investing in a program that has already been successful (in the Group Violence Initiative),” Rev. Burgess told the Courier. “It’s worked in our city, so we’re going to expand it to more parts of our city so we can have some bigger impact.”

Jones, in describing the benefits of GVI, said that oftentimes, his outreach team diffuses situations at large events at, say, the City of Pittsburgh’s Fourth of July activities, before the police ever need to intervene.

“It takes a village to really change what’s going on,” Jones said to reporters. “It’s not just a law enforcement issue, it’s a community at-large issue.”

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: