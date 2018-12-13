A new Public Safety Center opens in Northview Heights

When officials and community members officially opened the new Public Safety Center in Northview Heights, instead of a routine ribbon-cutting ceremony, Pittsburgh Zone 1 police Cmdr. Chris Ragland said they decided to do something different—they cut police tape, as a “symbol of our efforts to break down barriers between police and the communities we serve.”

“We often respond to 911 calls that have less to do with criminal activity and more to do with an unmet social service need. We are the first responders to situations where we are ill-equipped to help a person make a difference or get to the root cause of an issue due to time training or expertise,” he said.

“Now front-line officers can connect residents with services they need and to move us from a reactive enforcement strategy to proactive public safety strategy.”

As those who attended the Dec. 4 opening stressed, though it will house a police mini-station, the Public Safety Center is far more than that. It is a resident-driven model for a return to community policing, and thanks to partnerships with the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh and the Buhl Foundation, it will also offer a first-floor safe space for the community to connect with services and training opportunities for residents provided by health, education, employment and housing partners.

The center’s goals are to strengthen the relationships between residents and police, so they can work collaboratively to address and reduce crime, increase public safety and return to neighborhood-focused policing where officers are empowered to work with the Northview Heights community to discover root causes of problems and jointly develop implementable solutions.

Police Sgt. Joe Lewis, who will staff the center along with six other officers, said all are committed to working with the community, in the community.

Northview Heights resident Olivia Bennett said that’s what she wanted to hear. She has been working toward this initiative since the Buhl Foundation began holding community forums and listening sessions on safety and quality of life issues on the North Side in 2013.

“I believe having police housed in the community will allow both residents and police to recognize the humanity in each other and begin to reduce the us-vs-them mentality that seems to pervade our society,” she said.

Housing authority Executive Director Caster Binion thanked the police, Mayor Bill Peduto, Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich, and the residents of both the Northview Heights and Allegheny Dwellings housing communities for “getting mad at him” and getting this initiative started.

“This happened because of the residents,” he said. “They got upset with me, and that was good.”

Amber Farr, director of the Buhl’s One Northside Initiative, said the Public Safety center can serve as a catalyst to address the areas of need One Northside works to address—employment, health, housing, education and human services.

“This is a place where officers and residents can come together to solve problems and build relationships,” she said. “It’s a place where officers and residents can be connected to the many resources needed to thrive, and most importantly an opportunity return to a community-driven model anchored in shared ownership.”

Mayor Peduto said though he would have liked to see such a partnership put together earlier, he’s glad to support it now.

“The ability to partner with foundations to get resources is fantastic,” he said. “But more than that it was an idea that cane from the people, the tenant councils, and the leadership in this community saying, ‘let’s get this done.’”

The center and its assigned officers will serve both Northview Heights and the adjacent Allegheny Dwellings public housing communities. Ragland said, at least at first, the center will not be staffed 24 hours a day, as officers will vary their schedules based on crime statistics and crime trends.

“They will primarily work anywhere from noon to 2 in the morning,” he said. “Those appear to be the more active times where we have a need for officers engaging with the community and on patrol in the area.”

Following the ribbon cutting, Pittsburgh Steelers player Maurkice Pouncey presented police Chief Scott Schubert with a check to purchase a Community Relations Trailer that could attend community events, provide entertainment and education for residents, and even be used for recruitment purposes.

It is expected to cost $25,370 and to be outfitted with a propane grill, sound system, stereo system, video game systems, coolers, recliners, generator, storage space for games, handouts and food, flag pole holder, a 13-foot awning, TV mount and 55-inch TV screen, exterior lights, and a black aluminum exterior. The exterior will be wrapped with a banner featuring images of the Steelers and Pittsburgh police.

