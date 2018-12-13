Sports
2 more Pennsylvania casinos open up for sports betting

This Aug. 1, 2018 photo shows gamblers placing bets in the sports betting lounge at Harrah’s casino in Atlantic City N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two more casinos in Pennsylvania are about to start up with sports betting.

Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh and SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia are beginning test periods Thursday. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says that, if all goes well, the casinos can start regular sports-betting hours on Saturday.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course near Hershey opened its sports book last month, making Pennsylvania one of seven states where it’s allowed.

In an eighth state, New Mexico, a casino started taking sports bets last month through a tribal gambling compact.

A year-old state law allows owners of Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos to pay a $10 million fee to operate sports betting. The U.S. Supreme Court in May cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting.

