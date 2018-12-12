Public Notices 12-12-18

NOTICE

POISE Foundation announces the availability of applications for the 2018 and 2019 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for District 9 of the City of Pittsburgh beginning, Friday, December 14, 2018. Councilman Ricky Burgess has engaged POISE Foundation to manage the assessment and selection of CDBG grant recipients for District 9.

For more information about CDBG for District 9 and to access the online application, please visit www.poisefoundation.org. Completed applications must be submitted by using the online form by 5:00 PM on Friday, February 15, 2019 to be considered for funding.

NOTICE TO PUBLIC (UPDATE)

Pursuant to 55 PA Code 5100.12 and 5100.81, Allegheny County Department of Human Services Administrator of Mental Health Services hereby provides public notice of the approved and designated facilities that are available to provide involuntary emergency examinations, involuntary treatment or voluntary treatment funded in whole or in part by MH/OID funds. The following are the facilities in Allegheny County to which a person may be taken pursuant to Section 302 of the Mental Health Procedures Act:

Allegheny Valley/

Alle-Kiski Hospital

Forbes Regional Hospital

Heritage Valley-Sewickley Hospital

Jefferson Hospital

Ohio Valley Hospital

St. Clair Memorial Hospital

UPMC McKeesport

UPMC Montefiore

UPMC Presbyterian

UPMC Shadyside

UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital

VA Pittsburgh Health

System-University Drive

Campus (Veterans only)

Limited Designated Facilities (authorized and designated for involuntary examination and treatment)

LifeCare Hospital

Southwood Psychiatric Hospital

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

