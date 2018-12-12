Public Notices 12-12-18

NOTICE
POISE Foundation announces the availability of applications for the 2018 and 2019 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for District 9 of the City of Pittsburgh beginning, Friday, December 14, 2018. Councilman Ricky Burgess has engaged POISE Foundation to manage the assessment and selection of CDBG grant recipients for District 9.
For more information about CDBG for District 9 and to access the online application, please visit www.poisefoundation.org. Completed applications must be submitted by using the online form by 5:00 PM on Friday, February 15, 2019 to be considered for funding.
NOTICE TO PUBLIC (UPDATE)
Pursuant to 55 PA Code 5100.12 and 5100.81, Allegheny County Department of Human Services Administrator of Mental Health Services hereby provides public notice of the approved and designated facilities that are available to provide involuntary emergency examinations, involuntary treatment or voluntary treatment funded in whole or in part by MH/OID funds. The following are the facilities in Allegheny County to which a person may be taken pursuant to Section 302 of the Mental Health Procedures Act:
Allegheny Valley/
Alle-Kiski Hospital
Forbes Regional Hospital
Heritage Valley-Sewickley Hospital
Jefferson Hospital
Ohio Valley Hospital
St. Clair Memorial Hospital
UPMC McKeesport
UPMC Montefiore
UPMC Presbyterian
UPMC Shadyside
UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital
VA Pittsburgh Health
System-University Drive
Campus (Veterans only)
Limited Designated Facilities (authorized and designated for involuntary examination and treatment)
LifeCare Hospital
Southwood Psychiatric Hospital
Marc Cherna
Director
Allegheny County Department of Human Services