Meetings 12-12-18

Allegheny County
Department of Human Services
Drug & Alcohol Planning Council
2019 Meeting Schedule
The Drug & Alcohol Planning Council Meetings for calendar year 2019 will be held on the second Wednesday of every other month, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Homestead Grays Conference Room, Lower Level, unless otherwise noted. Check the DHS website for changes and updates.
The D&A Planning Council Meetings for 2019 are scheduled as follows:
January 9
March 13
May 14 (Second Tuesday,
joint meeting with MH/ID
Advisory Board)
July 10
September 11 (joint meeting with MH/ID Advisory Board)
November 13
Marc Cherna
Director
Allegheny County Department of Human Services
Allegheny County
Department of Human Services
Mental Health/Intellectual Disability Advisory Board
2019 Meeting Schedule
The Mental Health/Intellectual Disability (MH/ID) Advisory Board Meetings for calendar year 2019 will be held on the second Tuesday of every other month, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Homestead Grays Conference Room, Lower Level, unless otherwise noted. Check the DHS website for changes and updates
The MH/ID Advisory Board Meetings for 2019 are scheduled as follows:
January 8
March 12
May 14 (Joint meeting with Drug and Alcohol Planning Council)
July 9
September 11 (Second Wednesday, joint meeting with Drug and Alcohol Planning Council)
November 12
Marc Cherna
Director
Allegheny County Department of Human Services
Allegheny County
Department of Human Services
Children, Youth and Families Advisory Board
2019 Meeting Schedule
The Children, Youth and Families (CYF) Advisory Board Meetings for calendar year 2019 will be held the first Wednesday of every other month, from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Pirates Conference Room, First Floor, unless otherwise noted. Check the DHS website for changes and updates
The CYF Advisory Board 2019 meeting schedule is:
January 9 (Rachel Carson)
March 6
May 1
July 10
September 4
November 6
Marc Cherna
Director
Allegheny County Department
of Human Services