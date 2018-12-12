Meetings 12-12-18

Allegheny County

Department of Human Services

Drug & Alcohol Planning Council

2019 Meeting Schedule

The Drug & Alcohol Planning Council Meetings for calendar year 2019 will be held on the second Wednesday of every other month, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Homestead Grays Conference Room, Lower Level, unless otherwise noted. Check the DHS website for changes and updates.

The D&A Planning Council Meetings for 2019 are scheduled as follows:

January 9

March 13

May 14 (Second Tuesday,

joint meeting with MH/ID

Advisory Board)

July 10

September 11 (joint meeting with MH/ID Advisory Board)

November 13

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

Allegheny County

Department of Human Services

Mental Health/Intellectual Disability Advisory Board

2019 Meeting Schedule

The Mental Health/Intellectual Disability (MH/ID) Advisory Board Meetings for calendar year 2019 will be held on the second Tuesday of every other month, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Homestead Grays Conference Room, Lower Level, unless otherwise noted. Check the DHS website for changes and updates

The MH/ID Advisory Board Meetings for 2019 are scheduled as follows:

January 8

March 12

May 14 (Joint meeting with Drug and Alcohol Planning Council)

July 9

September 11 (Second Wednesday, joint meeting with Drug and Alcohol Planning Council)

November 12

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

Allegheny County

Department of Human Services

Children, Youth and Families Advisory Board

2019 Meeting Schedule

The Children, Youth and Families (CYF) Advisory Board Meetings for calendar year 2019 will be held the first Wednesday of every other month, from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Pirates Conference Room, First Floor, unless otherwise noted. Check the DHS website for changes and updates

The CYF Advisory Board 2019 meeting schedule is:

January 9 (Rachel Carson)

March 6

May 1

July 10

September 4

November 6

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department

of Human Services

