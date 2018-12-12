Legal Notices 12-12-18

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

Notice is hereby given that BROTHERHOOD INVESTMENT GROUP INC. a Pennsylvania professional corporation, has filed Articles of Dissolution with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and has been dissolved in accordance with the Business Corporation Law of 1988, and all persons having a claim against the corporation must present such claims in accordance with the following procedures:

1. All claims must be presented in writing and must contain sufficient information reasonably to inform [the corporation] of the identity of the claimant and the substance of the claim.

2. Claims must be sent to the following address: P.O. Box 17035, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

3. Claims must be received by [the corporation] no later than December 31, 2018.

4. A claim will be barred if not received by such date.

5. The Corporation may make distribution to other claimants and the shareholders of the corporation or persons interested as having been such without further notice to a claimant.

Official Court Reporter

The United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania is seeking one or more qualified individuals for the full-time position of Official Court Reporter-Certified Realtime for the Pittsburgh, PA and Johnstown, PA duty stations. The reporter may be required to perform official duties from time to time in Pittsburgh, Johnstown and/or Erie, PA in addition to the official duty station assigned. Official Court Reporters are responsible for recording court proceedings in court and in chambers for all judges and magistrate judges. The reporter produces transcripts requested by a judge or the parties and files copies as required with the Clerk of Court. The position has an annual starting salary range of $86,073 – $96,324 which is dependent upon official duty station, certifications and federal experience. The United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania is one of three federal judicial districts in Pennsylvania and comprises 25 of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania. For a detailed position description, including representative duties, qualifications and requirements, and instructions on how to apply, visit the court’s website at http://www.pawd.uscourts.gov/employment

The Court is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

