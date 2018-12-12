Field Negro: To fund or not to fund, that is the question.

I watched trump, Pelosi, and Schumer go at it in the White House today over trump’s stupid wall, and it was surreal. (Was that the Vice President sitting there or was it someone auditioning for the role of Dracula? My god man get some sun? And open your mouth every now and then.)

Trump declared in no uncertain terms that if he doesn’t get the funding for his wall he will shut down the government. Of course Pelosi and Schumer were not having it. They told him in no uncertain terms that they would not support the funding for his wall, because, like most of us, they believe that border security is pretty good right now.

Of course this is not good for trump, who promised his base that he would get them a wall to keep out the brown people from the South. But if you remember during his campaign trump promised us that Mexico would pay for his wall. Most of us with half of a brain knew that he was lying, but his base ate it up, and they actually believed what the con man sold them. Now he is changing his tune, and he wants the American people to pay for it. (Or worse, the military to build it.)It’s why he has been tweeting and lying that those marauders from the South are invading our borders and bringing crimeand diseases to our country. This is a vile lie, made worse by the fact that some of his gullible followers will actually believe it.

Personally, I believe that this all an act. trump could care less about that stupid wall. This is something to fire up his base and distract from the the fact that any day now he could be doing like Richard Nixon and exiting stage left. (Yes, you are a crook.) I am sure that his little dust up with Pelosi and Schumer is something that he is happy with, because it takes all the other stuff out of the headlines for awhile, and it gives him some control over the media narrative.

“I am proud to shut down the government for border security,” Trump said bluntly. “I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I’m not going to blame you for it. The last time you shut it down, it didn’t work. I will take the mantle of shutting down. And I’m going to shut it down for border security.”

Nope, you are going to shut it down to try to change the narrative and save your miserable presidency.

*Pic from nbcsandiego.com