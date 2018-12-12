Bids and Proposals 12-12-18

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on January 8, 2019, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:

Pgh. Brashear High School

Bridge and Driveway Repairs

General Prime

Pgh. Grandview PreK-5

Finish Floor Replacements

General and Asbestos Primes

Pgh. Perry High School

Concrete and Retaining Wall Repairs

General Prime

Pgh. Pioneer Education Center

Vertical Transportation Modernization

General and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Phillips K-5

Air Conditioning Offices

Mechanical Prime

Pittsburgh South Annex (Online Academy)

Vertical Transportation Modernization

General and Electrical Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on December 3, 2018 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time January 8, 2019.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR THE

2019 LEAD SERVICE LINE

REPLACEMENT CONTRACT

PWSA PROJECT

NO. WSI9-325-100-1

Work of the Contract includes the replacement of public and private water service connections of the PWSA public water system.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than January 2, 2019. All questions should be submitted electronically via email. No questions will be answered by phone.

All Bidders interested in submitting a bid in response to this solicitation are required to attend a MANDATORY Pre-Bid Meeting to be held on December 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Prevailing Time in the Authority’s conference room located at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions. The individual responsible for overseeing the successful completion of the Project, such as the Bidder’s project executive or project manager for the Owner’s Project must be in attendance at the mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

This project is being federally funded by EPA financial assistance dollars and therefore requires all contractors to demonstrate compliance with federal Executive Orders 11625, 12138, and 12432 and EPA Regulations at 40 CFR Part 33, through the detailed documentation of solicitation of Disadvantage Business Enterprises (DBEs). Contractors must demonstrate the Six Good Faith Efforts to identify and solicit DBE firms that are potential sources for any procurement action in the areas of project construction, equipment, services, and supplies by including state qualified small businesses, and minority and women owned business enterprises in the bidding process.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The Westmoreland County Housing Authority (WCHA) and it’s Non-Profit – Westmoreland Non Profit Housing Corporation is requesting bids for:

VACANT UNIT PREPARATION

MAINTENANCE &

CONSTRUCTION RELATED

SERVICES

Located At

WCHA & WNPHC

VARIOUS RENTAL HOUSING SITES – WESTMORELAND COUNTY

Sealed bids will be received by Michael L. Washowich, Executive Director, until December 28, 2018, at 10:00 A.M. (Eastern Standard Time) at the administration office of the Westmoreland County Housing Authority, 167 South Greengate Road, Greensburg PA 15601, at which time they will be opened publicly.

For additional bid requirements and required bid documents visit https://www.wchaonline.com/current-solicitations/. Bid documents can be examined at no cost, said documents are available at the administrative office of the WCHA.

A Pre-Bid Meeting (non-mandatory attendance) will be conducted at the WCHA Administration Office on Monday – December 17, 2018 at 1:30 pm.

Michael L. Washowich

Executive Director

Westmoreland County

Housing Authority

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on December 18, 2018 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

Bid Number Bid Name

B180422AR Substation Equipment – DC Breakers

B180957 Hi Rail Crane

B181061 Bus Simulator

B181062A Bus Batteries – Wet Type

B181064A Connect Tix Smart Fare Media

B181068A Rail Brake Replacement Parts

B181069A Air, Oil, Fuel Filters

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am December 5, 2018 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within five (5) business days of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

