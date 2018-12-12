AP source: Jordy Mercer, Tigers agree to $5.25M, 1-year deal

6 reads Leave a comment
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says shortstop Jordy Mercer and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a $5.25 million, one-year contract.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.
Mercer had spent his entire seven-season big league career with Pittsburgh. The 32-year-old hit .251 with six homers and 39 RBIs, down from 14 homers and 58 RBIs in 2017.
His agreement was first reported by Fancred.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
comments – add yours