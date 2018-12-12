Sports
AP source: Jordy Mercer, Tigers agree to $5.25M, 1-year deal

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen (22) is greeted by teammate Jordy Mercer (10) after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, April 12, 2015, in Milwaukee. Brewers’ Martin Maldonado looks on. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says shortstop Jordy Mercer and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a $5.25 million, one-year contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Mercer had spent his entire seven-season big league career with Pittsburgh. The 32-year-old hit .251 with six homers and 39 RBIs, down from 14 homers and 58 RBIs in 2017.

His agreement was first reported by Fancred.

