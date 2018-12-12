Allegheny County Infant Mortality Collaborative

In November 2012, the Infant Mortality Collaborative (IMC) was started to address the disparity in the infant mortality rate across different communities. It is our mission to give all babies born in Allegheny County a chance to celebrate their first birthdays.

Despite a decade of improvement in the overall infant mortality rate, there remain significant disparities in infant mortality outcomes by race and neighborhood. The Allegheny County Health Department released a report in 2015 that included data from 2008-2012. This report concluded that while the infant mortality rate for Whites was 4.75, for Blacks it is nearly 2.89 times higher (13.73), with most of the difference being attributed to preterm births. The communities most affected include McKeesport, the City of Pittsburgh, Penn Hills and McKees Rocks.

IMC works to mobilize communities to create systemic change by building awareness and educating people about the factors that contribute to infant mortality, especially in vulnerable communities. IMC aims to include a cross-section of community members, reproductive health experts, educators, faith leaders, transportation experts, public safety officials, parents, residents and human services advocates who can work together toward creating meaningful change.

The group meets four times per year. For more information, please contact Alysia Tucker at alysia.tucker@ alleghenycounty.us.

