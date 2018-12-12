Employment Opportunities 12-12-18

AUBERLE

Healing Children & Families

Since 1952, Auberle has been dedicated to transforming the lives of children, youth & families. Auberle is a nationally recognized human service agency serving 4,000+ children & families each year.

Currently hiring for:

•Case Manager – FT

•Housing Case Aide/Driver – PT

•SNAP Case Aide/Driver – PT

•412 Youth Zone Coach – FT

•412 Mobile Outreach Youth Coach – FT

•Youth Care Workers –FT/PT

•Night Monitors – FT

If you are highly motivated, passionate about youth & interested in making a difference, visit www.auberle.org to apply. EOE

Cost Estimator

MBI Installed Services, Inc. (Pittsburgh, PA) to be respnsbl for cost estmtns for projects by anlzng proposals, blueprints & rqrmnts. Job duties: prep. & downloading work/labor/material/ cmptng costs to be estimated by gathering and analyzing blueprints, specs & related docs; rslvng discrepancies by cllctng & anlzng info & submitting RFI’s; presenting prepared estimate by assmblng & displng numerical & descriptive info; prep. reports by collecting, anlzng & summrzng info & trends; mntng cost data base; prfrmng dtld drawing & specs review; prfrmng dtld quantity takeoff & unit price estmtng; logistics studies for gnrl cndtns pricing; bldng the bid day closing sheet & bid recap scope sheets accounting; creating bid slctns & instrctns to bidders; prfrmng constructability review. Bachelor’s degree in Architecture, Construction Management, Civil Engineering or a related discipline. Must know (through academic training or work experience) estimating cost of projects. If interested, please e-mail michael@mbiinstalledservices.com.

DBE/DB Program Manager

Port Authority is seeking a DBE/DB Program Manager to ensure compliance and manage the activities associated with Port Authority’s Diverse Business, Small Business and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program(s) and all routine related matters. Directs all functions related to federal and state compliance and shall insure compliance with all applicable USDOT, PennDOT, Section 303 of Title 74 and Act 89 requirements and regulations. Represents Authority on all DB matters, acts as the agency’s liaison to State and Federal agencies, processes DB complaints and recommends resolutions to management. Performs limited EEO assignments, as needed.

Essential Functions:

•Develops implements and advises management through the Director of the Office of Equal Opportunity on policies and programs that ensure the organization continually seeks to maintain and/or achieve its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Diverse Business (DB) related goals.

•Maintains the DBE Directory of all certified DBEs. Evaluates all disadvantaged business certification applications and business disclosure forms. Reviews, analyzes and signs off on all certifications and re-certifications of proposed DBE firms. Manages the update and maintenance of DBE certification database. Signs off on DBE utilization reports.

•Manage, monitor and ensure compliance with respect to the Commonwealth Diverse Business Program, FTA Small Business program and FTA DBE Program.

Job requirements include:

•BA Degree in Public Administration, Business Administration or related field from an accredited school.

•Minimum of five (5) years related experience.

•Knowledge of diverse business community, public procurement and business management.

•Working knowledge of federal and state laws, government regulations pertaining to contracts, procurement and DB/DBE Programs.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows.

•Professional and effective communication skills.

•Management skills to organize, coordinate, supervise special initiatives and projects.

•Established community contacts and networks.

•Valid PA driver’s license.

Preferred attributes:

•Master’s degree in Public Administration, Business Administration or related field from an accredited school.

•Contraction administration.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Robyn Taylor

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

RTaylor@portauthority.org

EOE

Manager – Way

Port Authority is seeking a Manager – Way to manage all activities and employees within the Way Department. Responsible for administrative activities, outside contracts, and capital project activities, as related to Authority right-of ways, structures and support equipment. Investigate maintenance problems and initiate corrective action. Oversees, develops, and administers standardized programs designed to comply with applicable organizational policies and procedures.

Essential Functions:

•Directs and supervises the assistant managers and supervisors of the Way Department.

•Manages all phases of the Way Department including maintenance and repair of all Way Department equipment, equipment maintenance and repair which include track, maintains tunnels, sidewalks, busways, bridges, parking lots, hillsides, retaining walls, and other structures.

•Manages all activities associated with the daily scheduling of preventive maintenance and repair activities along the rail system, busways, operating locations, office buildings, and other Port Authority maintained areas.

•Maintains all operational structures at a high status of readiness and supplies immediate repair support under any emergency conditions.

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or GED.

•BA/BS degree in Engineering or Business Administration or directly related field from an accredited school. Experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of five (5) years’ experience in rail/track maintenance and/or roadway maintenance and construction.

•Minimum of three (3) years supervisory/managerial experience in rail/roadway maintenance.

•Effective and professional communication skills.

•A team player with a participative management style.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows and Microsoft Word.

•Demonstrated ability to read and understand drawings, blueprints and specifications.

•Ability to respond on a 24-hour basis.

•Customer focused, well organized and results oriented.

•This a Safety-Sensitive position subject to all testing provisions under the Drug and Alcohol Policy, including random drug and alcohol testing. The person selected for this position may be required to be tested prior to being awarded the job.

Preferred attributes:

•Project Management Experience.

•Experience in track installation and maintenance.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Missy Ramsey

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

MRamsey@portauthority.org

EOE

