MARTA Police Chief Wanda Dunham Promoted to C-Suite

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has promoted Chief Wanda Y. Dunham from Assistant General Manager of Police and Emergency Management to Chief of System Safety, Security, and Emergency Management/Police Chief.

“I have had the privilege of serving the customers of MARTA for the last 30 years. I am honored to take on this new role and continue providing a safe riding experience for our valued MARTA patrons,” said Chief Dunham.

As a member of MARTA’s executive team, Chief Dunham will have expanded areas of responsibility including the Department of Safety and Quality Assurance, the Office of the Chief Information Security Office (CISO) in addition to her existing responsibility for Police and Emergency Management.

Chief Dunham has more than three decades of experience with transportation law enforcement, and she has led MARTA’s Police Department since May of 2006. Under her direction, MPD has distinguished itself as one of the top law enforcement agencies in the country, receiving consecutive Gold Standard Awards from both the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Baseline Assessment for Security Enhancement.

“In this new role, Chief Dunham will be able streamline critical safety and security functions, and provide critical leadership around some of MARTA’s most important

and impactful events, including the Super Bowl LIII,” according to MARTA’s General Manager/CEO, Jeff Parker.

Chief Dunham made history with her appointment to Chief of Police/Assistant General Manager at MARTA, the country’s ninth largest transit agency. She is the first African-American and woman to hold this position.

