Seed and Harvest Ministries Pastor becomes Bishop

Church members, Pittsburgh pastors, friends and family of Seed and Harvest Ministries Inc., located at 3500 Fieldcrest Dr. in North Versailles, proudly observed, then celebrated the Consecration of their Pastor, Rev. Julius L. Ralph Sr. to the sacred office of Overseer in the New Jersey-based Bibleway Deliverance Covenant Fellowship of Churches. The local Ministry welcomed five Associated Bishops led by the Presiding Prelate, The Most Rev. Wayne L. Johnson in conducting the Episcopal Investiture and Ordination ceremony, which included Solemn Prayers and Laying On of Hands according to their Holy Orders. The service was held Nov. 16.

