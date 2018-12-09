An evening celebrating recovery (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Dec. 5)

Recovery can be defined as the act, process, or an instance of recovering, the process of combating a disorder. On Oct. 25, at the Ace Hotel, Message Carriers of Pennsylvania Inc., held “An Evening Celebrating Recovery.” The mission of Message Carriers is to provide advocacy and recovery related services to individuals and family members impacted by the disease of addiction and/or mental health disorders.

With state Rep. Ed Gainey as honorary chairperson guests enjoyed an evening of fellowship, dining and a live auction with Message Carriers Board Member-turned auctioneer Steve Choder. The winner will enjoy dinner at Spoon and a night on the Allegheny on the Houseboat at Choderwood. Jason Snyder, regional director, Pinnacle Treatment Centers, delivered a message of hope. Snyder lost both of his siblings to drug overdose deaths and is in long-term recovery from the disease of addiction. He said, “Treatment works and recovery is possible.”

After the message of hope the Cisco Award was presented to Vivian Witherspoon. The Cisco Award was named after a gentleman named Cisco who passed in 2009, he was a long-time volunteer and this award was a way to honor Witherspoon and her husband for outstanding volunteerism and assisting others in finding their way back into the community.

After silent auction winners were announced, Robin Spencer, executive director, Message Carriers of Pennsylvania, delivered closing remarks. Spencer has received recognition for her work in the community, mentoring our youth and a role model for many women in recovery. She sits on numerous advisory committees throughout the state and nationally. Spencer is currently on the PA state team for the National Academy for State Health Policy. And she’s a New Pittsburgh Courier 2010 Women of Excellence awardee.

