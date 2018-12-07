Three APS Schools on GADOE List of Distinguished Title I Schools

Three Atlanta Public Schools have been named as 2018 Title I Distinguished Schools – the highest-performing Title I schools in the state – by the Georgia Department of Education:

· Charles Drew Charter Elementary Academy

· Charles Drew Charter Junior/Senior Academy

· Wesley International Charter Academy

The schools recognized as Distinguished Schools are among the top 5% of all Title I schools in Georgia, when ranked according to their most recent CCRPI score.

“In addition to identifying schools in need of additional support, it’s important for us to recognize and applaud schools when they’re doing well,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “These public schools are among the very best in the state and are doing extraordinary work on behalf of their students and communities. I extend my thanks and congratulations to every teacher, administrator, staff member, student, parent, and community partner who contributed to their success.”

