Clark Atlanta University Receives $250,000 Grant to Advance STEM

Clark Atlanta University has received a grant of $243,648 in support of four Clare Boothe Luce Undergraduate Scholarships in Cyber-Physical Systems and Mathematics, over a period of two years.

The Clare Boothe Luce Program awards support for women in the physical science and engineering fields in which women are the least well represented. The scholarships will cover educational expenses for two female students per department, enabling those students to focus on their studies during the final two undergraduate years. Clark Atlanta University is one of few Historically Black Colleges and Universities to receive one of these prestigious grants.

This latest grant is in keeping with the vision of President Ronald A. Johnson to position CAU as one of the preeminent research institutions in the nation. Recently, CAU has been awarded over $7 million in multi-year awards for education, research and development.

