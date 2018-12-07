Business
HomeBusiness

2 ex-Detroit Lions’ medical pot venture application denied

0 reads
Leave a comment

Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, left, celebrates his 2-yard touchdown reception with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2013. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two former Detroit Lions players have been denied preliminary applications for medical marijuana growing, processing and provisioning facilities.

The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press report the Michigan Medical Licensing Board denied prequalification status for a venture backed by Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims. Cited were minor traffic tickets for Johnson and problems with homes Sims owns in the suburb of Dearborn.

Johnson’s spokesman, John Truscott, says the former receiver dealt with the tickets once he learned of them, and Sims has cleared up issues with the houses and received a certificate of occupancy.

The state is working to license medical marijuana business. Voters approved medical marijuana a decade ago and recreational marijuana in November.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close