Hypocrisy in the Democrat democracy

The Democrat Party is supposed to be the “hip” party when it comes to the Black community. They have all the A-list Black celebrities from sports and entertainment in their back pocket and many of the supposed liberal Black “journalists” who claim to be objective in their reporting.

As opposed to referring to the Democrat Party as the “hip” party, I think a better term for them is the “hypocrisy” party when it comes to the Black community.

Eight years ago, I wrote a column about how the Democrat Party and its leaders constantly screw over Blacks when it’s time to reward Blacks for their loyalty.

The target of this Democrat racism always seems to be aimed at Civil Rights icon and South Carolina Congressman, Jim Clyburn.

I have known Congressman Clyburn and his longtime, extremely capable chief of staff, Yebbie Watkins for many, many years. They know that I am a Republican, but they have never let that get in the way of our friendship. They know if I can ever be helpful to them that I will always deliver for them; and they have always been willing to be helpful to me.

Clyburn is not a man of many words and rarely does a lot of media; so, when he does speak out publicly on any issue, it usually carries a lot of weight.

Last two weeks ago, Clyburn accused his fellow Democrats of using “racial dog whistles” in their attempt to defeat him in his bid to become Majority Whip of the House, a position he once held from 2007-2011.

In a McClatchy newspaper interview Clyburn stated: “I don’t know where it’s all coming from [the racial dog whistles]; but someone came to me over the weekend and told me that (they heard), when I was whip before, I was a figurehead.

What do you mean, I was a figurehead? Nothing could be further from the truth. The little dog whistles that have been floating around this side for a long time [regarding him being a figurehead, thus implying that he was merely a token and not qualified for the job].”

Wait! I thought Republicans were the ones that was supposed to be racist and used dog whistles that have now morphed into bullhorns.

Radical liberal media outlets like CNN, MSNBC, the Washington Post, the New York times, Black America Web, and the Huff Post have been portraying Republicans in this manner for decades. Liberal Black journalists and pundits have made a career of branding my party as racist.

Left-wing extremist groups like the NAACP, the National Urban League, National Action Network, and the Congressional Black Caucus see racism in everything Republicans do; but suddenly turn into Stevie Wonder when it comes to racism within the Democrat Party.

Conspiracy journalists like Roland Martin, Joe Madison, Joy Reid, Laura Coates, Karen Hunter, Jason Johnson and sista girl pundit Angela Rye seem to have an opinion about everything other than the racism that Clyburn is constantly subjected to by their own party.

Clyburn is a living legend and though we disagree on almost every political issue, I have nothing but supreme respect for him and his legacy.

The NAACP rightly criticized Republican senator from Mississippi, Cindy Hyde-Smith for her ignorant comment about hangings, but came down with a severe case of laryngitis when it came to Clyburn.

Derrick Johnson, Marc Morial, Al Sharpton, Cedrick Richmond, I know a doctor who specializes in treating those with political laryngitis. The typical cure for such a disease is taking a glass of courage.

Roland, Joe, Joy, Laura, Karen, Jason, and Angela, I know a doctor who specializes in treating people with Pelosi-itis. The typical cure for such a disease is called growing a spine!

Are these Blacks really that afraid of Pelosi and the Democrat Party? Why is Clyburn the ONLY candidate for House leadership that had a challenger? How is it that no white candidate for leadership had a challenger? Hmmm!

Why is it that Pelosi nor Hoyer has made one public word of support for Clyburn? And our old friend Maxine Waters claims to be so big, bad, and tough; but she is too afraid to challenge her own party over racism that is quite obvious.

Where is Kamala Harris? She is supposed to be the champion of all things Black when it comes to racism by whites. She has not uttered one single word of support for Clyburn.

Oh, and where is our old pal Cory “Spartacus” Booker? He usually has verbal diarrhea; but now all of a sudden he seems to have a severe case of verbal constipation.

The Black Caucus has the largest voting block (48 members) in the Congress and has the power to determine who the next speaker is if they had any balls.

These media appointed Black leaders only see racism when it comes from Republicans; but can’t bring themselves to stand up on principle when the same racism emanates from within the Democrat Party.

When all is said and done, there is more said than done!

(Raynard Jackson is founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF).)

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: