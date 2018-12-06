Business
Associate Director, Bayer Center for Nonprofit Management

The Associate Director of the Bayer Center for Nonprofit Management will be a senior member of the management team and accept responsibility for its programmatic and financial health. This position will be responsible for reporting on all financial and quality goals for more than 200 annual consulting engagements undertaken by the Bayer Center, maintain their own portfolio of clients as well as work with the team to create optimal client satisfaction. Please visit rmu.edu/careers for additional responsibilities and qualifications.

 

