A stellar season for the Lincoln Rams youth football team

The Lincoln Rams and the West End Hurricanes met for the Youth Football Baby Twerp championship, Nov. 10, at the Wolvarena…and after a hard-fought game, it was the Rams that came out with the victory, and the 2018 Baby Twerp championship trophy. But it didn’t stop there. Then the Lincoln Rams traveled to the Washington, D.C. area two weeks ago and brought home another trophy in the first battle of the Interstate 95 (Maryland) vs. Interstate 76 (Pennsylvania) classic. That event was presented by the Metro League Sports Association. Courier photographer Dayna Delgado captured the Rams vs. Hurricanes in pictures.

