Looks About White! Man Goes Insane On Cop And Wasn’t Gunned Down

White privilege has once again allowed someone to act as ignorant, over-the-top and offensive as possible but still not get gunned down by the cops. However, if you are a hero like Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. in Alabama or Jemel Roberson, who were trying to save people from a mass shooter, you are killed.

Get Cha Weight Up Tv posted a video of an enraged white man going off on a police officer. The savage yelled, “F*ck you! There’s my f*ckin’ license you piece of shit! Want to play a gun on me if front of my f*ckin’ kid.” He also added, “I’ll f*ckin’ kill your f*ckin’ ass!” Watch he savagery below:

There is no word on where this video is from but this is an ongoing theme we have seen where white people can threaten or even attack the police and survive with a smile. Back in June, Stephanie Sebby-Strempel, 38, went ballistic on Black teenagers at a neighborhood swimming pool in Summerville, South Carolina. ABC News reported she told a 15-year-old and his friends they “did not belong” there and witnesses told police she used racial slurs.

When police arrived, ABC News reported, “Sebby-Strempel pushed one detective into a wall, injuring his knee, and then bit a second detective on the arm, breaking the skin.” Live5News reported she was charged with “one count of third-degree assault and battery and two counts of assaulting, beating or wounding a police officer while resisting arrest.” She was released on a bail of $65,000. According to Live5News, a legal representative for Sebby-Strempel told the bond court judge there is “more than one side of the story.”

No word on what the other “side of the story” was but she did lose her job. Nonetheless, just goes to show you the great privilege of being white.

