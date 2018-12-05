Legal Notices 12-5-18

PETITION NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA, CIVIL DIVISION

In Re: The Condemnation by the County of Allegheny of Two Parcels of Land, now or formerly of Charles M. King and Estelle V. King, husband and wife, and of John Bushak, Sr. and Anna Bushak, husband and wife, in the Borough of Rankin, Allegheny County, to reconstruct Kenmawr Bridge carrying South Braddock Avenue, in Swissvale Borough, and Kenmawr Avenue, in Rankin Borough, over Norfolk Southern Railway, to:

GD 18-003708 Charles M. King and Estelle V. King, husband and wife (“Condemnee”), tax parcel identification number 236-B-287, 1,696 square feet of temporary construction easement, Plans – Miscellaneous Volume 173, Page 56, estimated just compensation: $810.00.

GD 18-003693 John Bushak, Sr. and Anna Bushak, husband and wife, (“Condemnee”), tax parcel identification number 236-B-288, 1,517 square feet of temporary construction easement, Plans – Miscellaneous Volume 173, Page 56, estimated just compensation: $500.00.

TO: Charles M. King and Estelle V. King, husband and wife, and John Bushak, Sr. and Anna Bushak, husband and wife, their heirs, successors or assigns:

TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to Sections 307 and 522 of the Pennsylvania Eminent Domain Code, 26 Pa.C.S.A. §§307 and 522, the County of Allegheny will on January 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. present to the Motions Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Civil Division, a Petition Requesting Order for Possession Upon Condemnor’s Tender of Estimated Just Compensation to the Department of Court Records. The identity of the Motions Judge then presiding can be ascertained in the City County Building located at 414 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 on the date of presentation either in the Department of Court Records/Civil Family Division located on the 1st floor or in the Assignment Room located on the 7th floor. At the time of presentation, the County will request the Court to authorize the payment into Court of the County’s estimate of just compensation, as identified above, and the entry of an Order granting the County possession of the subject property. The County’s Petition including a proposed schedule of distribution and proposed Court Order may be viewed in the Department of Court Records/Civil Family Division prior to the date of presentation. Any moneys which the Court may direct be paid into Court will be held by the Department of Court Records/Civil Family Division until further Order directing payment of said amounts to the Condemnees and/or persons entitled thereto pursuant to 26 Pa.C.S.A. §§ 521 and 522.

Andrew F. Szefi

County Solicitor

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: